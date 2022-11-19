(NewsNation) — A rise in crime nationwide is causing numerous district attorneys across the country, including Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner, to have their methods questioned and, in some cases, bringing about impeachment proceedings.

While Pennsylvania state Rep. Jordan Harris acknowledges that crime remains a serious problem across the country, he also warns that some of the current furor is the result of political infighting and a little context is necessary. Harris joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss the issues affecting big cities in the U.S.

