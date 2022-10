(NewsNation) — At least three officers were shot Wednesday morning while serving a search warrant in Philadelphia, police said.

NewsNation affiliate WPHL reported the shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. local time in North Philadelphia near a housing complex. All officers are in stable condition, according to police.

WPHL reported that officers were walking in and out of a housing complex after the shooting.

BREAKING❗️3 SWAT officers shot and taken to the hospital. The shooting happened in the 800 block of Brown St. Scene is still active. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/V8StYq8SJ3 — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) October 12, 2022

