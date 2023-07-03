Multiple shot in Philadelphia, police say

(NewsNation) — Multiple people were shot Monday night in a Philadelphia neighborhood, police said.

The conditions of the victims were unknown.

As many as eight people were shot, and a suspect was in custody, CNN reported.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood, WPVI-TV and CBS News Philadelphia reported. At least one child was shot, according to WCAU-TV.

The shooting on the eve of the July Fourth holiday comes after one at a block party Sunday in Baltimore. Authorities there were still searching for the suspects who killed two people and injured more than two dozen.

Police identified the deceased as 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi. The 28 injured victims ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half younger than 18, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Associated Press and Margot Mather contributed to this report.