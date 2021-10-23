CHESTER, Pa. (NewsNation Now) — The Philadelphia Union Soccer Club teamed up with Subaru of America, Inc. to score a win for the environment: the first-ever Major League Soccer stadium to reach zero-landfill status.

The goal of the initiative is to become the first MLS zero-landfill stadium, where no trash is sent to a landfill. The stadium reached this mark at the end of its September slate of games and celebrated the accomplishment during Saturday night’s game against Nashville SC.

The company says 111 MAX-R containers are placed throughout Subaru Park. The program is expected to divert an estimated 357,480 pounds of waste from local landfills in an average year.

“With the goal of becoming the first zero-landfill stadium in MLS, we hope our work with the Philadelphia Union will set the standard for environmental best practices at professional sports stadiums nationwide,” Alan Bethke, senior vice president, marketing, Subaru of America, Inc., said.

Subaru says the small amount of waste that can’t be recycled, such as restroom paper towels, utensils, and other items, will be sent to Covanta Environmental Solutions, where the material will be used to generate steam that will turn the turbines to produce electricity for the Philadelphia area.

Tim McDermott, Philadelphia Union president, said the partnership was founded to create a “better future for fans and surrounding community.” The program is an extension of the Subaru Love Promise.