PHOTOS: Police seek help identifying these faces from Capitol riots

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Police released photos of dozens of persons of interest involved in storming the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, seeking the public’s help in identifying anyone who took part in the riots.

The city’s police chief, Robert Contee, announced Thursday that the Metropolitan Police Department made 68 arrests related to the violent breach of the Capitol. The majority of the arrests, 41, occurred on Capitol grounds, and only one of the individuals arrested was from D.C., he said.

“We still have a significant amount of work ahead of us to identify and hold each and everyone of the violent mob accountable for their actions,” Contee told reporters.

Now the police agency is circulating images of individuals they identified as responsible for unlawful entry offenses on U.S. Capitol grounds. The department offers a reward of up to $1,000 to “anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.”

Police are asking anyone with information to either call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

See the full list of photos in the presentation below:

The first of the nearly 70 people arrested in the assault by President Donald Trump’s supporters on the seat of the U.S. government were due in court on Thursday, with most facing initial charges of violating a curfew imposed to quell the unrest.

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said Thursday that some participants in the breach will face charges, and that federal authorities will continue to make arrests as they investigate.

Prosecutors have been working through the night with various law enforcement authorities to gather evidence, identify perpetrators and charge people with federal crimes, according to a statement from Rosen.

“The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our Government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law,” Rosen said. “Some participants in yesterday’s violence will be charged today.”

The Justice Department also said a policy adopted in the summer to consider sedition charges for anti-racism protesters would also apply in this case.

The FBI is also seeking the public’s help in identifying the rioters, and U.S. Capitol Police said they had arrested another 14 suspects in connection with the rioting. Most were charged with unlawful entry.

The FBI has provided an online tips form here.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said in a statement on Thursday that police responded to reports of two pipe bombs and a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of the Capitol complex.

“Both devices were, in fact, hazardous and could cause great harm to public safety. The devices were disabled and turned over to the FBI for further investigation and analysis,” Sund said.

The police chief added that the suspicious vehicle was cleared but police arrested the vehicle’s owner and 13 additional suspects for unlawful entry of the U.S. Capitol.

“The USCP is continuing to review surveillance video and open source material to identify others who may be subject to criminal charges,” Sund said in the statement.