2 detained in shooting that injured 6 outside funeral

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two people have been detained in a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held, authorities said.

Police alerted by the city’s gunshot detection system responded at about noon Friday to the area near the Destiny of Faith Church, where a funeral was being held was for a man who had been killed in a shooting earlier this month. The service was being livestreamed, and the video showed several people screaming and ducking for cover as the shots rang out. It wasn’t clear if any of the shots went into the church.

Police said first responders found one gunshot victim who was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Four other people who were shot were reported in stable condition at local hospitals. A sixth person injured while trying to escape was also treated.

Authorities said it wasn’t immediately clear whether the shooting was related to the funeral. The violent crimes unit is investigating.

The Rev. Nicita Moses called the scene inside the church “chaotic.” He said people heard shots and “everyone started running,” the Tribune-Review reported.

“Why would someone come to a funeral and try to kill even more people?” Moses asked. “It’s upsetting.”