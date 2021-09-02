Plane crashes into building in Connecticut

FARMINGTON, Conn. (NewsNation Now) — A small plane crashed Thursday morning into a building in Connecticut.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that a Cessna Citation 560X business jet was taking off from Robertson Airport in Plainville when it crashed into the Trumpf building, a high-tech manufacturing company in Farmington, around 10 a.m. ET.

The plane was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in North Carolina with four people aboard. Authorities have not confirmed any injuries.

Farmington police said witnesses reported the plane had trouble shortly after takeoff. The plane then hit the ground and slid into the building.

Photos taken by NewsNation affiliate WTNH showed a plume of black smoke and firefighters pouring water onto the charred side of the building, which sits several hundred feet from the small Robertson Airport in Plainville, Connecticut.

Officials did say that all Trumpf employees are accounted for and do not believe any employees were injured. Authorities were evacuating the area near Trumpf Inc. and were asking people to stay away.

Farmington is in central Connecticut, about 10 miles southwest of the state capital of Hartford.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

NewsNation affiliate WTNH and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News