Police: 11-month-old girl in car shot, taken to hospital

Northeast

Posted: | Updated:

(Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — An 11-month-old girl was in critical condition Wednesday after being shot while in a car, police said.

The New York Police Department said the child was in the vehicle at 198th Street and Valentine Avenue in the Bronx around 6:45 p.m. when she was wounded.

She was taken to a hospital. The circumstances around the shooting were unclear.

© Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com