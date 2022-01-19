Police: 11-month-old girl in car shot, taken to hospital

NEW YORK (AP) — An 11-month-old girl was in critical condition Wednesday after being shot while in a car, police said.
The New York Police Department said the child was in the vehicle at 198th Street and Valentine Avenue in the Bronx around 6:45 p.m. when she was wounded.
She was taken to a hospital. The circumstances around the shooting were unclear.
