7 shot, 1 critically injured, in ‘brazen’ shooting near transit station in north Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (NewsNation Now) — At least seven people ranging in age from 17 to 70 were wounded by gunfire Wednesday near a transit station in north Philadelphia, and one was critically injured, police said.

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.

Three other people were hit in an arm, ankle and leg, respectively. No information was immediately available on the injuries to two other victims. Police reported two firearms recovered and one person in custody.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said one person was critically injured. She said it’s unclear whether the firearms confiscated were used in what she called a “very brazen” shooting.

“We were able to get someone in custody as quickly as we did because we had officers in the area working on another assignment,” she said. “I think it’s very telling that folks that are willing to engage in these shootings are becoming more and more emboldened regardless or not if they see us out here.”

The shooting occurred near the SEPTA station on Broad Street, the city’s major north-south thoroughfare, and next to Einstein Medical Center, where all but one of the victims were taken. The seventh victim was taken to Temple University Hospital.

A SEPTA spokesperson said it occurred on the street rather than on SEPTA property, and no transit system employees were injured. No information was immediately available from the two hospitals where victims were taken.

