Police arrest father of missing 7-year-old New Hampshire girl

(NewsNation Now) Police on Tuesday arrested the 31-year-old father of a New Hampshire girl whose disappearance was reported two years after she went missing.

Adam Montgomery of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested Tuesday in connection with 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said.

Harmony was 5 years old when she was last seen in October of 2019, when police and Family Services were called to her home.

Investigators only learned on Dec. 31 that she was missing.

The girl’s father faces one charge of felony second-degree assault, one charge of interference with custody and two charges of endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

On Sunday, police searched a Manchester home that belonged to the girl’s family in 2019. It has since sold but the new owner is cooperating fully, according to police.

Kevin Montgomery, Harmony’s great-uncle, told NewsNation that he warned the New Hampshire Department of Children and Family Services that the girl was in danger. He said he’s been worried about her safety and well-being for years and claimed police didn’t take her situation seriously.

According to Kevin Montgomery, he gave Family Services “plenty of evidence and they ignored it.”

The Daily Beast also reported that Kevin Montgomery called authorities to the girl’s home twice, in July of 2019 when Harmony had a black eye, and again Oct. 19, 2019 — the last day anyone saw the 5-year-old.

Officials are asking for the public’s assistance locating Harmony. Two local business owners and two Massachusetts businessmen have donated more than $20,000 toward reward money for finding Harmony, according to the Manchester Police Department.