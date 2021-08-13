Police: Boy, 13, dies after reports of New York City beach lightning strike

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A 13-year-old boy has died after being hospitalized after reports of a lightning strike Thursday afternoon at Orchard Beach in the Bronx, police said Friday.

The boy was among seven people sent to the hospital after a reported lightning strike at the beach, authorities said.

The boy was later identified as Carlos Ramos of the Bronx.

The teen’s parents, two boys, ages 5 and 14, and two girls, ages 12 and 13, were also injured.

The extent of their injuries were not immediately known. The relation between Ramos and the other children was not immediately disclosed.

The FDNY said calls came in around 5:20 p.m for the lightning strike.

While the lightning strike could not be confirmed by authorities, several beachgoers told NewsNation affiliate WPIX they witnessed the lightning strike as dark storm clouds rolled in.