Police find remains of four infants in a Boston residence

Boston P.D. and Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are working to investigate the incident at the Boston residence. (Credit: Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Authorities are investigating after the remains of four infants were discovered in a South Boston residence. At least one of the bodies was found in the freezer, according to reports.

After responding to a call on Nov. 17, police found what appeared to be the remains of a human fetus or infant. The following day, homicide detectives found additional remains at the same apartment.

The Suffolk County District Attorney had previously confirmed that some of the remains were found in a freezer, according to The Associated Press

A post-mortem exam revealed that the remains were from two male and two female infants, according to a public statement released by the Boston Police Department on Monday. Results of the autopsies performed on the four infants are pending as officials continue their investigation.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Department is working alongside the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office to review the evidence. The infants’ identities have not been released and no suspects have been named at this time.