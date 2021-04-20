1 dead, 2 injured in New York supermarket shooting; police searching for suspect

Nassau County police are searching for Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, the suspect accused of a Long Island Stop & Shop shooting. (NCPD/AIR11)

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — One man is dead and two others were wounded in a shooting at a Long Island supermarket, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

The shooting happened at a Stop & Shop grocery store in West Hempsted, the company confirmed in a statement. Ryder said a suspect has not been apprehended and officers are canvassing the area.

Police identified a person of interest in the shooting: Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 30. He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, and about 30 years old. Wilson was last seen wearing a black baseball hat and sweatshirt.

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson. Nassau County police photo.

Video of the aftermath of the shooting showed police cars and ambulances parked in front of the store, officers carrying long guns and yellow crime scene tape draped across the entrance.

Curran said nearby schools have been told not to admit visitors and residents were asked to remain indoors.

The company said they are cooperating with law enforcement and the store will remain closed until further notice.

West Hempstead is about 30 miles east of New York City.

The Associated Press and WPIX contributed to this report.