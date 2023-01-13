(NewsNation) — Local and state police are looking for a 41-year-old Boston woman who went missing in November.

Reyna Morales Rojas, according to the Boston Police Department, was last seen on Nov. 26, 2022, entering a vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston. She was dropped off in Somerville.

Rojas is a Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Those with information about where Rojas is can contact 911 or A-7 Detectives at (617) 343-4328. Those preferring to share anonymously can do so at 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

NewsNation reached out to the Boston Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police. A spokesperson for the BPD said they have no further information at this time.