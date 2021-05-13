9 shot, of which 3 critically wounded, in Rhode Island; police searching for suspects

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (NewsNation Now) — At least nine people were shot, of which three critically wounded, Thursday evening in Rhode Island’s capital, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi said three of the victims are currently in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

The victims are all between the ages of 19 and 25. No arrests have been made, however, Verdi said the shooting was targeted and the people involved knew each other.

Witnesses at the scene said multiple shots were fired outside a home. Evidence markers showing where more than a dozen shell casings littered the ground could be seen in the distance. Police sealed off the area.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WPRI contributed to this report.