Police in Pennsylvania: ‘No evidence’ Kohberger tied to Smithers

(NewsNation) — There is “no evidence” that Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is tied to the disappearance of Pennsylvania woman Dana Smithers, Stroud Area Regional Police Department said in a statement on Thursday.

Smithers. 45, went missing in May 2022, and was last seen on surveillance footage leaving her friend’s house in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. That’s in Monroe County, which is where Kohberger lived.

Human remains identified as those of Smithers were found on April 27, the Pocono Record reported.

Even without evidence connecting the two cases, Kohberger’s parents were called to testify before a grand jury in Pennsylvania regarding the Smithers investigation.

NewsNation has learned that Kohberger’s father was subpoenaed to testify on Thursday.