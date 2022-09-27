Police: Philadelphia high school students shot; 1 dead

(NewsNation) — A 14-year-old was killed and four others wounded Tuesday in a shooting outside a Philadelphia high school, police said.

All five victims were walking off the football field at Roxborough High School after a scrimmage ended when assailants in a green Ford Explorer drove up and shot at them, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The 14-year-old who died was shot in the chest and pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m. at Einstein Medical Center.

A 17-year-old shot in the arm and leg and a 14-year-old shot in the thigh were listed in stable condition. No information was immediately available about a fourth student taken to a hospital; another student grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene.

The car drove off after the shooting and there have been no arrests, police said.

Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters that the players were walking away from a scrimmage involving Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School that had just concluded when the gunfire began.

He said the boys were targeted while doing “one of the things that we encourage our kids to do,” and one family’s son “won’t make it home today.”

School officials said they would be providing resources to students and staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.