Police searching for woman accused in attack on musician, son at NYC hotel

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Investigators with the New York Police Department are still searching for the woman suspected of attacking famed Jazz musician Keyon Harrold and his 14-year-old son.

“The investigation is ongoing. We are working with the Manhattan District Attorney. We can have no other comment at this time,” said Sergeant Edward Riley, a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information.

On Twitter, New York Police Detective Chief Rodney Harrison released surveillance video of the attack inside of Arlo Hotels in Manhattan.

On Saturday, December 26, the woman in this video falsely accused an innocent 14-year-old teenager of stealing her cellphone. She then proceeded to physically attack him and fled the location before police officers arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/qtZZWetBWH — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) December 31, 2020

According to police, the woman falsely accused an innocent 14-year-old boy of stealing her cell phone. In the video, she tackles the teen to the ground.

Shortly after the incident, Keyon Harrold recorded a video showing scratches to his hand after the incident.

In a previous interview with NewsNation, he said his son is trying to cope following the attack.

“It literally makes me feel terrible. It literally makes me feel that what I worked for… what I work for constantly is for nothing. That I can’t go to nice places, that I can’t be in nice hotels, nice establishments, without literally being looked at like I don’t belong,” said Keyon Harrold.

According to police, the woman fled the location before officers arrived.

The cased gained international attention after Harrold posted the attack on his social media account.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing the family, started a petition online demanding the Manhattan district attorney file charges on assault and battery against the woman.

So far it’s gained more than 93,000 supporters.

She still has not come forward.

“For someone to put their hands on my son, they think that they have that power, that’s ridiculous. It is unacceptable,” said Keyon’s mother Kat Rodriguez.

NewsNation attempted to call the woman several times. The phone numbers linked to her have been disconnected.

NYPD is requesting public assistance to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to called Crime Stoppers Hotline (800) 577- TIPS (8477).