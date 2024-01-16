Police: Shark bit 10-year-old Maryland boy in the Bahamas

(NewsNation) — The Royal Bahamas Police Force reported that a boy from the U.S. was bitten by a shark shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday and was transported to a local hospital. Police said he was bitten in the right leg and was in stable condition.

According to police, the boy was bitten “while participating in an expedition in a Shark Tank at a local resort on Paradise Island.”

Police did not specify the resort, but there are many shark experiences available on Paradise Island, one of almost 300 islands in the Bahamas.

One of the most popular is the Aquaventure Water Park at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort, which features a famous water slide that runs through a shark tank along with a variety of pools and lagoons filled with marine wildlife.

The park also has a Walking with the Sharks adventure experience in which guests can don a clear glass helmet and walk along the bottom of the Mayan Temple Shark Lagoon “to see Caribbean reef sharks and nurse sharks up close.”

TMX contributed to this report.