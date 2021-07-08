Police shoot suspect in Brooklyn; several others taken to hospital: officials

BROOKLYN, N.Y.(WPIX) — At least six people were taken to hospitals after a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn, New York Thursday evening, officials said.

A New York City Fire Department spokesperson said that four officers and at least two civilians were transported by EMS to area hospitals; one officer sustained serious injuries, but officials did not provide any further details on patient conditions or the types of injuries they suffered.

Police later told NewsNation affiliate WPIX one civilian was shot, and no officers were struck by gunfire.

Details remain scant, but authorities said in a tweet that the gunfire happened in the area of Halsey Street and Wilson Avenue in Bushwick.

The NYPD warned residents to expect a large police presence in the area but provided no further information on the circumstances.

ADVISORY: Due to a police involved shooting avoid the area of Halsey Street and Wilson Avenue in the @NYPD83Pct. Expect a large police presence. pic.twitter.com/MVUrfsfYS0 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 9, 2021

This is a developing story; refresh for updates as new details emerge.