Police shortage: Overtime could be reason behind exodus

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — The New York Police Department is among many law enforcement departments across the nation holding ongoing conversations on how to retain officers and what it will take to recruit new ones.

In the first two months of this year, more than 230 NYPD officers left the department, and in 2022, 3,700 officers retired or resigned.

The department hired 1,900 new officers but was still short 1,700 officers.

One of the biggest reasons police officers are leaving the NYPD is that they are being forced to work too much overtime, which is also costing the city a fortune.

Halfway through the current fiscal year, the NYPD already exceeded its budget for uniformed officers by almost $100 million. The department has spent $472 million of its budget on overtime.

It’s estimated the police department’s overtime pay for uniformed officers may exceed $740 million before the fiscal year ends in June.

Mayor Eric Adams said he would slash the police department’s overtime budget by half in his first term, a mark he missed.

The city comptroller said the NYPD overtime cost has increased over the last 10 years from $1.46 billion in 2013 to $2.2 billion in 2022.

But the mandatory overtime is wearing officers down and driving them to leave the NYPD for other departments where they can make more money and work fewer hours.

Officers complained they never see their families anymore and the amount of overtime they’re required to work is excessive, leaving them feeling completely depleted when they’re not at work.

At a city council committee hearing Monday, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell was asked why the department spends so much on overtime.

“We’ve made it a mission, to be able to deploy them smartly, to be able to recognize that it’s not just a matter of depleting the funding we have for the police department,” Sewell said. “We only have a finite amount of police officers and to repeatedly use them in overtime has to be done with great care and concern.”

Nationally, many police departments face the same challenge of overworking officers because the department is shorthanded.

In Los Angeles, the LAPD spent $60 million on overtime costs last year, and this year the department is requesting a $50 million increase in the city’s upcoming budget.

In San Francisco, overtime costs are projected to be $81 million for the fiscal year 2022-23. The department only allocated $25 million to cover its overtime costs.

Last year in Chicago, a city ordinance was proposed to allow Chicago police officers to decline to work excessive overtime hours.

Now, police departments are trying to heavily recruit new personnel by offering signing bonuses and college reimbursements to get more officers on the job, which means fewer overtime costs.