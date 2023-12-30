Pregnant state lawmaker changes law so parents can vote remotely

Krystal Oriadha was elected to serve her first four-year term on the Prince George’s County Council in the November 2022 General Election, representing Council District 7. Image courtesy: Prince George County Council.

(NewsNation) — The Prince George’s County Council in Maryland faced a pivotal decision on a bill co-sponsored by District 7 representative Krystal Oriadha.

The proposed change sought to enable council members to vote virtually in case of illness, parental leave or unforeseen circumstances, The Washington Post reported.

Oriadha, eight months pregnant at the time, faced challenges as the county’s health insurance didn’t cover birthing care locally. Despite her high-risk pregnancy, she desired to participate in meetings virtually.

However, her request was initially rejected, with Council member Calvin S. Hawkins II accusing her of “making herself the victim.”

The incident drew widespread protests and caught the attention of prominent female politicians in the region. Weeks later, the council reversed its decision, allowing Oriadha to continue her duties virtually.

Now, Oriadha, the first council member to give birth while in office, is focused on ensuring pregnant women don’t face similar obstacles. She gave birth to a boy in October and participated in a council meeting the next day to vote on bills she had introduced.

Reflecting on her experience, Oriadha emphasized the need for accommodations for pregnant women, especially in a county where maternal mortality rates exceed the state average. She faced challenges during her pregnancy, including having to excuse herself from meetings due to symptoms and navigating the lack of coverage for labor and delivery services in the county.

Oriadha’s advocacy for virtual voting became personal, as she realized the importance of fighting for her own needs. Despite facing criticism and opposition, she persevered, ultimately achieving a policy change that benefits not only her but also future council members in need of accommodation.

However, the journey didn’t end with the policy change. Oriadha faced additional challenges during her childbirth experience, filing a complaint against the hospital to improve outcomes for future patients.