What projects will be funded through the $16 billion from DOT?

(NewsNation) — The Department of Transportation announced Monday it’s providing $16.4 billion to 25 passenger rail projects along Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, one of the highest-volume passenger rail corridors in the world.

New investments into the rail line, which runs between Boston and Washington, D.C., will make the railroad safer, faster and more reliable, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

Funding for these rail improvements comes from the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed nearly two years ago. Amtrak is slated to get $66 billion in new investments, according to the White House.

These are some of the projects the $16 billion is going toward, according to the Department of Transportation:

Up to $3,799,999,820 for the New Jersey/New York Gateway Hudson Tunnel Project

This includes the final design and construction of the Hudson River Tunnel Project and the rehabilitation of the existing 113-year-old North River tunnels along with installing track, signals, traction power, ventilation, fire and life safety systems.

Up to $4,707,571,556 for Maryland’s B&P Frederick Douglass Tunnel

This project includes the final design and construction of the Baltimore and Potomac tunnel replacement, a new two-track tunnel for passenger rail use, three ventilation facilities and an approach track. Other railroad and roadway bridges in the project area will also be reconstructed as well as the West Baltimore commuter station.

Up to $2,081,215,100 for Maryland’s Susquehanna River Bridge Replacement Program

This project consists of two new fixed two-track bridges over the Susquehanna River between Havre de Grace and Perryville, Maryland. This will replace the current 117-year-old, two-track structure that officials say is beyond its useful life.

Up to $826,645,100 to replace the Connecticut River Bridge

With this project, the existing Connecticut River bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme, Connecticut, will be replaced with a “modern and resilient moveable bridge immediately to the south of the existing structure,” according to the Department of Transportation. The current bridge risks long-term major disruptions on the Northeast Corridor because of its age and condition.

Up to $1,261,851,977 for the rehabilitation of East River Tunnels in New York

The East River Tunnels in New York City are used by Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit for more than 400 daily trains. This money will go to rehabilitating tracks one and two and installing a new direct fixation track, traction power, drainage systems, signals and communication systems as well as fire and life safety upgrades throughout the tunnel.

