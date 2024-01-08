Protesters blocking Brooklyn Bridge, Williamsburg Bridge

Protesters blocked the road on the Brooklyn Bridge and Williamsburg Bridge on Jan. 8, 2024. (credit: Citizen App)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Protesters blocked traffic on several New York City bridges and at the Holland Tunnel Monday morning, resulting in over 100 arrests, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the Holland Tunnel, said 120 protesters were arrested at the scene.

Protesters stood in the roadway holding banners that read “Life the Siege on Gaza – Cease Fire Now” and “End the Occupation – Free All Palestinian Prisoners.”

The protesters blocked traffic beginning around 9:30 a.m. Port Authority Police made the arrests, and the roadway was reopened around 10:37 a.m., the spokesperson said.

At the Brooklyn Bridge, protesters sat down in the roadway near Chambers and Centre streets, bringing traffic to a complete stop, video from Citizen App shows. Another group of protesters blocked the Williamsburg Bridge, another video from Citizen App shows.

The NYPD said protesters also targeted the Manhattan Bridge. Video shows demonstrators using bicycles to block the road.

Police urged drivers to find alternate routes in and out of New York City.

“ADVISORY: Due to ongoing protest activity expect traffic delays near the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg Bridges and the Holland Tunnel. Please use alternate routes,” the NYPD posted on X.

The protests appear to be a coordinated effort by multiple groups in support of Palestinians. The New York City Chapter of Democratic Socialists posted photos on X.

“HAPPENING NOW ‼️ 100s of New Yorkers organized by @nycdsa @palyouthmvmt @wawog_now @jvpliveNY & more are SHUTTING DOWN multiple Manhattan bridges & tunnels to call for a full, permanent #CeasefireNOW & an end to US military aid for Israel. End the occupation. Free Palestine,” the post stated.

New York City has seen several similar protests in recent months in connection with the Israel-Hamas war.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have blocked the road into JFK Airport in Queens and marched down the Brooklyn Bridge. They have also targeted major events in New York City, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony.