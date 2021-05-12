Protesters clash outside Israeli consulate in Manhattan as Middle East tensions rise

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 11: Protesters demanding an end to Israeli aggression against Palestine march in the street in Midtown Manhattan on May 11, 2021 in New York City. Recent violence between the Israeli military and Palestinians in Jerusalem has left dozens dead as activists around the world denounce attacks on the city’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.(Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WPIX) — Protesters gathered outside the Israeli consulate in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday as tensions once again rose in the Middle East.

A confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem escalated Tuesday as Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza while militants barraged Israel with hundreds of rockets, according to the Associated Press. The exchange killed a number of militants and civilians in Gaza and at least two Israelis.

The barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and airstrikes into the territory continued almost nonstop throughout the day, in what appeared to be some of the most intense fighting between Israel and Hamas since their 2014 war. The fire was so relentless that Israel’s Iron Dome rocket-defense system seemed to be overwhelmed. Columns of smoke rose from many places in Gaza.

By late Tuesday, the violence extended to Tel Aviv, which came under fire from a barrage of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip. The outgoing volleys set off air raid sirens across the city, and the main international airport quickly closed.

The march was billed as an “Emergency Rally for Palestine” outside the Israeli consulate at 42nd Street and Second Avenue in Midtown.