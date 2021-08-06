Protesters lock themselves to drill tracks of Mountain Valley Pipeline

WEST VIRGINA (WVNS) — Protesters of the Mountain Valley Pipeline have locked themselves to the drill tracks 30 minutes outside Beckley.

Protestors

Appalachians Against Pipelines is reporting that two people are stopping work at the Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site under I-64 near Lewisburg. These two protesters have locked themselves to the drill tracks.

One of the protesters stated, “As I write and as you read, 303 miles of Appalachian soil is being held captive by the Mountain Valley Pipeline. As pipeline construction intrudes upon the ground under the pads of our feet, we are reminded of the long history of rural communities, of Appalachian flora and fauna reduced to a mere commodity for the sake of bolstering a capitalistic agenda.”

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is on scene.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a pipeline project that runs for 303 miles from northern West Virginia all the way to Southern Virginia. Construction on the pipeline began in February of 2018.

Latest News