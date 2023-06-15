Public defenders at bail hearings may make a big difference

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 29: A sign advertises a bail bond company located near two jails on August 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. California Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill yesterday which will make California the first state to abolish cash bail for suspects who are awaiting trial. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Amid growing national debate about overhauling cash bail, one Pennsylvania court system decided to try its own reform to make the system more fair.

In 2017, the Pittsburgh Municipal Court in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, started providing public defenders at bail hearings.

While many Americans think that you’re guaranteed a public defender at every stage of the judicial process, there’s actually no requirement for a defense counsel at bail hearings.

“The right to counsel only exists in the Constitution for what’s called a ‘critical stage,'” explained Shawn Bushway, an adjunct policy researcher at the nonpartisan RAND Corporation.

He noted that Supreme Court has not recognized a bail hearing as a critical stage and that only roughly half of U.S. counties provide public defenders at bail hearings.

Erin Dalton, the Director of the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, argued that providing the public defenders during bail hearings was a matter of fairness.

“There’s just nothing more important than getting people that kind of support and advocacy. In these kinds of hearings people don’t know what’s going on. You and I — if we were going, we would want to be represented by people that are expert in trying to work this stuff through,” she said.

In the initial rollout, the county offered the public defenders during business hours Monday through Friday. In 2019, they expanded the program for hearings that took place on the evenings, weekends and overnight.

But because the county only was able to hire two public defenders, that meant that some shifts featured a public defender and some didn’t.

This gave Bushway and his research team an opportunity to look at the impact of providing public defenders during a period of around a year, as they were able to study how similar defendants fared depending on whether they were given counsel or not.

What they found is that assigning public defenders at the bail hearings made it more likely that defendants would get released on their own recognizance or get nonmonetary bail — with a public defender increasing the probability of being released under those conditions by 21%.

The chances that a defendant would be in jail three days after their hearing also dropped by 10%. Meanwhile, there was no apparent impact on failure to appear rates.

Why might the presence of a public defender have an impact?

Bushway’s team did observations in the court to try to figure that out. He suggested that the presence of the lawyers gave the judges more information that helped them make decisions and reminded them of the standards for these types of cases.

“We saw that the lawyer would come in and say hey…you want to assign a monetary bail of X but what if you release this person on their own recognizance, they have a sister that they can stay with. How would that work?” he said.

The team did find a tradeoff to providing the public defenders, though. There was a small increase in rearrests for third-degree felony thefts for the defendants who were provided counsel. A little more than 5% of people who had public defenders were arrested within 180 days of the bail hearing for third-degree felony theft while around 2% of the people without them were arrested within that time period.

But Dalton argued that we should also take into account the longer term consequence of sending someone to jail.

“The thing that’s harder to measure is also potential life outcomes that are better because people didn’t go to jail for three days. They could lose their job… obviously impacts on family and those folks could’ve also ended up committing more crimes because of the destabilizing nature,” she said.

The county continues to work towards full-time representation at bail hearings but blamed the pandemic and workforce issues for not yet meeting that goal. Pittsburgh Municipal Court expects to have all shifts covered by July except some on weekends and overnight as well as arraignments that take place in outlying district courts. They estimate that providing public defenders to all defendants at bail hearings will cost between $500,000 and $600,000 a year.