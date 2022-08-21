Public safety top of mind for New York City subway riders

(NewsNation) — Personal safety and security is the top concern among New York City subway riders, according to a survey by the Metropolitan Transit Authority.

The survey results were published in the agency’s July performance report, which also found that ridership was at 58% of its pre-pandemic levels.

Danny Pearlstein, policy and communications director at Riders Alliance, said the drop in ridership, which has been recovering since February, can largely be attributed to remote work. Pearlstein joined “NewsNation Prime” on Sunday to discuss the obstacles the MTA is facing.