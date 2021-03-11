Quarantine no longer required for domestic travelers in New York starting April 1

A JetBlue flight arrives at Salt Lake City International Airport, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Salt Lake City. U.S. airlines are adding jobs as industry employment extends a rebound from a low in October, when tens of thousands of airline workers were briefly laid off after federal payroll aid expired. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Quarantine will no longer be required for domestic travelers in New York starting April 1.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another state or U.S. Territory starting April 1, 2021. However, the New York State Department of Health continues to recommend quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.

“New Yorkers have shown strength and perseverance throughout this entire pandemic, and it shows through the numbers that continue to decrease every day,” Cuomo said. “As we work to build our vaccination infrastructure even further and get more shots in arms, we’re making significant progress in winning the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, allowing us to open new sectors of our economy and start our transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world. As part of that transition, quarantine for domestic travelers is no longer required, but it is still being advised as an added precaution.”

The governor added, “this is great news, but it is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down. To beat this virus once and for all we all must continue doing what we know works to stop the spread, including wearing masks, washing our hands and practicing social distancing.”

Domestic travelers will be required to complete the Traveler Health Form and individuals are urged to follow all safety guidelines including mask wearing, social distancing and avoiding gatherings.

Additionally, mandatory quarantine will be required for all international travelers.

New York State will continue to require the following for all residents exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel regardless of quarantine status: