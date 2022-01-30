Quick-thinking man traps wanted murderer in garage

PHILADELPHIA (NewsNation Now) — A man in Philadelphia found himself face-to-face with an alleged murderer on the run.

“He had told me that he had killed somebody that morning,” Cole Fiory told “NewsNation Prime” on Sunday. “I wasn’t sure whether or not to believe it.”

Fiory said the man approached him and asked him for a ride. When he refused, the man pulled a gun on him.

“He was so paranoid; he was going on and on about all these other things,” Fiory said.

Fiory said he was able to lure him into a garage and distract him.

“He leaned just far enough away that he had broken the sight line and I was already ready by this internal garage door,” Fiory said. “I just kind of pulled it down and ran to the front of the shop, got out.”

The man, later identified as Andrew Framer, was wanted on suspicion of bludgeoning a south Jersey woman to death. He was just released from prison last June, after serving eight years for a home invasion. He now faces multiple charges again.

“I’m just glad that no one else was hurt,” Fiory said.