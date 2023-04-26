Fox attack: 6 New York residents bitten by rabid animal

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (NewsNation) — A fox with rabies bit at least six different people in a neighborhood of Brighton on Friday night, the Brighton Police Department tweeted.

The animal was killed in a backyard by law enforcement after it bit an 8-year-old boy’s leg, according to a report by WHAM.

Test results received on Tuesday confirmed that the fox had tested positive for rabies, according to the Monroe County Department of Public Health.

Public health officials urged residents to seek immediate health care attention if they had any physical contact with the fox last week, and to report the incident to the county’s Rabies Control Program.

“Rabies is a viral disease that leads to death of infected humans or pets if left untreated,” the public health announcement said.

The release said people who did not come into contact with the fox are not at risk.