Remembering the Buffalo supermarket shooting victims

Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(NewsNation) — Shoppers, a security guard and the mother of a retired fire commissioner were among those tragically killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday.

Investigators say 10 people were shot and killed after a white teenager, Payton Gendron, went into the Tops Friendly Market with a rifle and opened fire while livestreaming with a helmet camera.

A total of 11 Black people and two white people were shot in the act, which authorities say was motivated by racial hatred.

“This individual came here with the express purpose of taking as many Black lives as he could,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

Among the deceased was security guard Aaron Salter, a retired police officer. Investigators say Salter fired multiple shots at Gendron, shooting him at least once.

Authorities have since called Salter a hero who saved lives by running toward danger.

Ruth Whitfield is also among the dead. The 86-year-old mother of a local retired Buffalo fire commissioner was picking up groceries after going to see her husband at a nursing home, something she did every day.

Family members told Buffalo News she was a “blessing to all of us” and a “mother to the motherless.”

The newspaper also reported that Katherine Massey died in the shooting. She had gone to the store to pick up groceries. Family members described her as a “beautiful soul.”

The brother of Roberta Drury confirmed to WIVB that his 32-year-old sister was killed in the shooting. She recently had helped her brother recover from a bone marrow transplant.

Andre Ellicott was visiting from out of town and went to Tops to pick up a cake to surprise his grandson for his birthday, according to his cousin.

Another victim was a church deacon who also worked as a driver.

Among those injured, Zaire Goodman is recovering after being shot in the neck. The 20-year-old is the son of a staffer to State Sen. Tim Kennedy.

According to Erie County Medical Center, two of the three survivors from the shooting have been discharged from the hospital. The medical center confirmed the third person is in stable condition.

The shooting sent shockwaves through the predominately Black Neighborhood north of downtown Buffalo.

Gendron is in custody after surrendering to authorities. So far, he has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was arraigned Saturday.