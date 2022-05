Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

PHILADELPHIA (NewsNation) — Four people are dead and two others were injured after a house exploded in Pennsylvania on Thursday night, according to numerous news reports.

Two additional people may be unaccounted for, Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller said, according to NBC News.

The explosion happened around 8 p.m. in the borough, about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The cause of the explosion was not disclosed.