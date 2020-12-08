Rhode Island averaging the most daily COVID-19 cases per capita in the US

A pedestrian walks past Bannister’s Wharf on May 09, 2020 in Newport, Rhode Island. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hospitals already at capacity in Rhode Island are dealing with further climbing case numbers.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Rhode Island reported more coronavirus cases per capita than any other state in the country over the last seven days with about 110 cases per 100,000 people per day.

Only two other states are averaging more than 100: Minnesota and South Dakota.

Rhode Island opened two field hospitals that started accepting patients last week.

Anthony and Elizabeth Piccirillo were among the first people to be treated there and told NewsNation affiliate WPRI that they were surprised at the level of attention they received.

“We got whatever medication we needed, whatever support, the nutrition we needed,” Elizabeth said. “I don’t think you would have time in the emergency room to do such a thing.”

“They make you feel very comfortable,” Anthony said. “There is nothing to worry about.”

That couple was released from the field hospital on Sunday and are now receiving care at home.