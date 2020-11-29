Rhode Island offers tests upon airport arrival

WARWICK, R.I. (NewsNation Now) — People flying into T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island were given the option of a free coronavirus test this weekend as the state looks to prevent an increase in cases following Thanksgiving.

The voluntary, rapid tests were offered to anyone arriving at the airport in a roped area near the baggage claim. The free tests started Saturday and will continue through Monday.

The effort is being led by the state’s Department of Health and the Rhode Island National Guard. Results from the rapid tests are available in about 15 minutes.

Also, Gov. Gina Raimondo has implemented a two-week “pause” of the state’s reopening plans, beginning Monday, to curb a rise in cases. The halt will require businesses including theaters and indoor sports facilities to close, and it reduces capacity at restaurants and houses of worship. The state has set aside $100 million to help affected businesses and employees.

Rhode Island did not release any new virus data Sunday.

As of Nov. 27, the state had reported 53,954 cases of COVID-19 and 1,346 related deaths.