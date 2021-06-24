Rhode Island officer, wife caught on camera shoplifting from store

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Providence police officer and his wife accused of shoplifting from a Warwick hardware store turned themselves in Wednesday.

Police said William Dickie, 39, and his wife Tara Uciferro, 47, both of Cranston, left the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Greenwich Avenue earlier this month without paying for the items in their shopping carts.

Dickie, according to police, pushed a shopping cart full of R30 insulation past the registers without paying for it, while Uciferro did the same with an air conditioner. In total, the couple made off with more than $400 worth of merchandise.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said Dickie, who works for the Providence Police Department, has been suspended with pay.

Dickie is also facing internal charges within the department, Paré added.

Both Dickie and Uciferro are charged with one misdemeanor count of shoplifting. The couple was issued a summons to appear in court Thursday morning for their arraignment.