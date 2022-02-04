COVENTRY, Rhode Island (NewsNation Now) — A fire at a Rhode Island rehabilitation center sent 24 patients to area hospitals with smoke inhalation Thursday night.

NewsNation local affiliate WPRI reported that the fire broke out on the third floor of the Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center of Rhode Island, which provides patients with access to respiratory therapists, ventilators and pumped-in oxygen, around 9 p.m.

Coventry Fire Chief Frank Brown said most of the injuries stemming from the fire were minor. The fire was contained to one room, away from patients on ventilators in the facility.

About 150 people had to be evacuated from the center and another 40 people might have to be brought to other facilities in coming days because of water damage, Brown said.

Had it not been for the quick response of the rehab center’s employees and nurses, as well as the community, Brown said things could have been a lot worse.

Crews planned to go back to the scene Friday to investigate what caused the fire.