Robber hit man in the head with a machete at Bronx subway station: NYPD

VAN NEST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was hit in the head with a machete after a trio of robbers stole his shirt and shoes at a Bronx subway station Thursday, police said.

The suspects robbed the 20-year-old victim at the East 180th Street subway station near Morris Park AVneu in Van Nest at around 9:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. The thieves took his wallet, shirt, and shoes, police said.

One of the robbers then hit the man in the head with a machete before the suspects ran off, police said. They were last seen heading southbound on Van Buren Street.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of two of the suspects. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.