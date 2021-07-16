Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, husband indicted on criminal possession of a firearm and child endangerment

FILE- In this Sept. 3, 2020 file photo, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren speaks to the media during a news conference in Rochester, N.Y. A heavy police presence was reported at Warren’s residence Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Police told reporters they were conducting a criminal investigation at the residence. In a press release, the mayor said she is “just learning about the events that unfolded this afternoon” and will make a statement Thursday. Warren, a Democrat, is in the middle of a re-election campaign with a critical party primary coming up next month. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and her husband, Timothy Granison, are facing new charges due to an indictment unsealed Friday afternoon, according to officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

They are each charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony, along with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor and two counts of failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling — a misdemeanor in violation of the Rochester City Code of the State of New York.

Mayor Warren was previously indicted on campaign finance violations while Granison was recently arrested drugs and weapon charges after a drug bust.

According to prosecutors, the new charges announced Friday were the result of a search warrant conducted by law enforcement in a months-long drug ring investigation. That search warrant was executed at 93 Woodman Park, where Granison resides with Warren, the homeowner.

A pistol and rifle were found in the home where their 10-year-old daughter was left alone, resulting in the charges unveiled Friday.

Following Granison’s initial arrest in May, the mayor said she had a separation agreement with her husband and she said she did nothing wrong.

Granison previously pleaded not guilty to three felonies he’s facing as a result of the drug ring investigation, in which he’s charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, third degree, Class B felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, third degree, Class B felony, and criminal possession of a firearm, Class E felony.

Due to the campaign finance violations, the mayor was previously charged with two class E felonies; scheme to defraud in the first degree, and violation of election law 14-126(6).

Warren rose to national prominence during protests over the city’s handling of Daniel Prude’s death and the subsequent investigation. She and the city’s police department blamed each other for how the case was handled.

Last month Warren was defeated by Malik Evans in the Democratic primary for Rochester mayor.

