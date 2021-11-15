Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City

The 79-foot tall Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives from Elkton, Md., is setup onto Rockefeller Plaza from a flatbed truck, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in New York. New York City ushered in the holiday season with the arrival of the Norway spruce that will serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees. (AP Photo/Dieu-Nalio Chery)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — The holidays have officially arrived in New York as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was pulled into the city on Saturday. The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 1.

The 12-ton tree was trucked in from its home in Elkton, Maryland. This is the first time a tree has come from that state since the tradition began eight decades ago.

When it’s finished, the Norway spruce will be decorated with more than 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a 900-pound star covered in 3 million crystals and 70 spikes.

The spruce, which is about 85 years old, was cut down and removed by a crane on the Price property on Thursday.

Rockefeller Center’s chief gardener, Erik Pauze, found this year’s tree in March after going to a nursery to buy plants in southern New Jersey and deciding to take a drive in the area, he told The Baltimore Sun.

The tree is expected to remain up through early January.