(WTNH) — A retired Connecticut State Trooper who was one of the first to respond to the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting has died as a result of coronavirus.

Connecticut State Police announced Monday that Trooper First Class Patrick Dragon died Saturday.

Dragon had a long career in law enforcement, from patrol Trooper at Troop D in Danielson to detective in the Eastern District Major Crimes Unit and in the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Dragon retired from law enforcement in 2018.