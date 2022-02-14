Judge throws out Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times

Sarah Palin is escorted to her car by Ron Duguay after leaving the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin told a jury Thursday she felt like she was at the mercy of a “Goliath” when she first learned a 2017 New York Times editorial suggested her campaign rhetoric helped incite a mass shooting.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(NewsNation Now) — A judge on Monday dismissed a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times filed by former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said Palin’s attorneys failed to produce evidence to suggest the news organization acted recklessly or knowingly published false material about her.

The judge made the ruling with a jury still deliberating at a New York City trial where Palin testified last week.

Rakoff says he’ll let jury deliberations continue in case his decision winds up being reversed on appeal.

The suit stems from a Times editorial linking her to the deadly 2011 shooting in an Arizona parking lot of then-Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

Palin was the trial’s star witness and was seeking unspecified damages based on claims that the editorial in the Times hurt her budding career as a political commentator.

When asked what she hoped to accomplish with her lawsuit, she said, “Justice for people who expect truth in the media.”

The Hill and the Associated Press contributed to this report.