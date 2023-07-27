Scooter-riding bandits wanted in string of Bronx robberies: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Scooter-riding thieves were being sought by police in a string of chain robberies in the Bronx since late June, police said on Thursday.

Nine robberies have been reported since June 25. In each incident, the suspects approached women and then snatched their necklaces off their necks, according to the NYPD.

Many of the victims suffered minor injuries. Some were threatened with a screwdriver or knife, police said.

The incidents took place in the Kingsbridge Heights neighborhood as well as Wakefield, Pelham Gardens, and Riverdale.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).