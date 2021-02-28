Second former aide accuses New York Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to members of New York state’s Electoral College before voting for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany, New York on December 14, 2020. – Joe Biden’s march to the White House — overshadowed by President Donald Trump’s frantic attempts to overturn the US election — is to be formalized when the Electoral College meets to confirm the Democrat’s win. (Photo by Hans Pennink / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANS PENNINK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A second former aide has come forward with sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who responded with a statement Saturday saying he never made advances toward her and never intended to be inappropriate.

Charlotte Bennett, a health policy adviser in the Democratic governor’s administration until November, told The New York Times that Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she had ever had sex with older men.

The article also makes claims the governor said he was “open to relationships with women in their 20s.”

Cuomo said in a statement Saturday that Bennett was a “hardworking and valued member of our team during COVID” and that “she has every right to speak out.”

He said he had intended to be a mentor for Bennett, who is 25.

“I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate,” Cuomo’s statement said. “The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported.”

Cuomo, however, said he had authorized an outside review of Bennett’s allegations.

The governor’s special counsel, Beth Garvey, said that review would be conducted by a former federal judge, Barbara Jones.

“I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgements,” Cuomo said. “I will have no further comment until the review has concluded.”

He went on to ask people to await the findings of a review into his conduct before making any judgement.

Read Governor Cuomo’s full statement below.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WTEN contributed to this report.