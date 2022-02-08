Second gentleman evacuated from DC school after bomb threat

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is whisked out of an event at a high school by a Secret Service agent following an apparent security concern, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Washington. On the far right is Nadine Smith, Dunbar principal. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(NewsNation Now) — Second gentleman of the United States Douglas Emhoff was evacuated Tuesday in the middle of a presentation at Dunbar High School in Washington due to a bomb threat, DC police confirmed to NewsNation.

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was ushered out of the room at 2:18 EST by a Secret Service agent. Dunbar’s principal followed a few minutes later, according to reports.

Emhoff was at the school for an event in commemoration of Black History Month.

Emhoff’s staff informed the media there was a “security threat” reported by the school to the Secret Service. They did not provide any more information.

A school announcement came over the intercom at 2:34 ET calling on teachers to evacuate the school, according to reports.

“We had a threat today to the facility,” District of Columbia Public Schools spokesman Enrique Gutierrez said. “Basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don’t have any specific details at this moment.”

Dunbar principal Nadine Smith said, “Our protocol is to clear the building and move the kids away. DCPS just gave us directions to make sure, to go ahead and send the kids home. We won’t be able to clear the building for probably another hour or two.”

It was not known if the threat was related to Emhoff’s visit or the Black History Month event.

In a statement, Emhoff’s office said, “Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work.”

There has been no comment yet from the White House.

This story is developing.