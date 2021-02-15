Secret Service arrests 2 people with weapons near White House

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Two people were arrested after notifying officials that they were in possession of weapons in downtown Washington, D.C. near the White House Saturday, according to a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson.

In a statement released Sunday, officials said at 5:24 p.m. two people approached U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers near 15th St. NW and Pennsylvania Ave.

One person told officers they had a weapon and was immediately arrested, officials said. The second person told them the location of an additional weapon that was located inside of a vehicle nearby.

Officers located the vehicle and took to the weapon; they did not disclose what type of weapon was found.

Both individuals were arrested; the first person was arrested for “possession of a BB gun and the second individual was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession on an unregistered ammunition,” officials said.

Officials said the individuals “posed no immediate danger to any Secret Service protectee” during the encounter or arrests.

Officials did not release the individuals’ identities.