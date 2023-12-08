Security increased in New York after shots fired at synagogue

(NewsNation) — Friday is the second night of Hanukkah, with this year’s festival coming more than two months after Hamas launched its attack on Israel, and many are reporting an increase in antisemitic attacks.

This hasn’t stopped people from celebrating, including with the lighting of the national menorah in Washington, but some events are reportedly more subdued this year.

Across the United States, security is being increased at Jewish schools and synagogues. Many are experiencing increased antisemitism and Islamophobia since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by the militant group Hamas.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she’s directing state police and the National Guard to be on “high alert” and increase existing patrols at at-risk sites such as synagogues, yeshivas and community centers after a man fired a shotgun twice outside of a Jewish temple on Thursday, the first night of Hanukkah. No one was injured.

“Undermining public safety at a synagogue on the first night of Hanukkah is deplorable,” Hochul said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. “New Yorkers stand united against antisemitism, hate, & violence in all forms.”

The 28-year-old suspected of shooting outside the Albany synagogue was later taken into custody. In federal court, he was charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm.

He faces up to 15 years in prison and a maximum of $250,000 if convicted of the charges against him. Witnesses say he was making threatening statements. A motive behind the shooting has not been made public, but the New York State Hate Crimes Task Force is now involved in this investigation.