Serial NYC robber targeting bodegas in hazmat suit: police

(NewsNation) — Police in New York City are seeking information about a suspect they say is responsible for a string of robberies that has left one man dead.

The New York Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the fatal shooting of a 67-year-old deli worker who was killed Friday night in Manhattan.

Police say after the gunman started attacking the worker, another employee ran out of the deli to get help.

On Tuesday, the store remained closed, but outside, there was a memorial placed by the front door.

The man suspected of killing the deli worker was wearing a hazmat suit when he carried out the attack, according to surveillance footage released by police. Authorities say he goes around, usually at night, on a moped and is in and out of stores in a minute or so.

The suspect is also wanted in connection with three other robberies. The most recent occurred in the Bronx roughly 30 minutes after the fatal robbery in Manhattan, the New York Post reported. The owner of the Bronx bodega, YaYa Deli & Grill, told the Post his employees are too scared to come to work.

The other two robberies occurred Feb. 25 and March 1, also at bodegas.

United Bodegas of America, which represents stores throughout New York City, has also offered a $5,000 reward.

“This man that worked in this deli back here, this bodega back here, was doing it to support his family,” Fernando Mateo, of the Bodega Association USA, said.