Several arrests made at MLK Day protest in New York City

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Several people were arrested at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day protest near Chambers Street and Centre Street in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

Officials did not say how many people were taken into custody or what the charges were, but video from the scene shows officers telling people they were “unlawfully in the roadway,” reports NewsNation affiliate WPIX.

NYPD officers were seen chasing protesters down the streets at the MLK Day demonstration near City Hall on Monday night.

Video showed large numbers of officers at the protest.

Monday night’s arrests come shortly after New York’s attorney general sued the NYPD over the department’s rough treatment of racial injustice protesters last spring.