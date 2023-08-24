Several states grappling with more bear encounters

(NewsNation) — Several states have seen the number of interactions between humans and bears rise in recent years, and at least one has passed legislation in response to the increase.

A new law in Connecticut — set to take effect in October — will allow residents to shoot bears in self-defense. The state is the only one in the Northeast with a significant bear population but no bear hunting season.

The number of serious conflicts involving bears in Connecticut has increased in recent years.

Bear sightings have also become more common in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and California, to name a few.

Just this week, in Westchester County, New York, a bear grabbed a 7-year-old boy in his backyard. When police arrived, the bear was still in the backyard, so emergency crews shot it for public safety. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier this year, a black bear took a dip in the Gulf of Mexico near Destin, Florida, before walking back to shore past a stunned crowd of onlookers.

They’re even climbing famous summits. Last week, Yosemite National Park rangers discovered evidence of black bears at the top of Half Dome, a popular hiking destination.

The growing population of bears doesn’t necessarily mean there will be more attacks. Massachusetts, for example, has four times the number of bears Connecticut does, yet Connecticut has more reported conflicts and vehicle collisions, according to the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

If you see a black bear, officials say you should not run toward it to scare it away. Instead, the National Park Service says you should make yourself known by being loud and then walk away.

Bear attacks remain extremely rare. In Yellowstone National Park, for example, the chances of being injured by a grizzly bear are approximately 1 in 2.7 million visits.